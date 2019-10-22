× Ravens release CB Justin Bethel

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have cut a special teams ace in the hopes of landing a compensatory draft pick.

CB Justin Bethel was released on Monday.

Bethel, 29, appeared in all 7 games for the Ravens this season, and recorded seven tackles.

However, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh called Bethel “the best special teams player in the NFL” on Monday, and admitted that the team cut him in order to potentially pick up a fourth-round compensatory pick.