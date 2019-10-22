BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Auden Tate #19 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch in front of Justin Bethel #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Ravens release CB Justin Bethel
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Auden Tate #19 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch in front of Justin Bethel #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– The Ravens have cut a special teams ace in the hopes of landing a compensatory draft pick.
Bethel, 29, appeared in all 7 games for the Ravens this season, and recorded seven tackles.
However, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh called Bethel “the best special teams player in the NFL” on Monday, and admitted that the team cut him in order to potentially pick up a fourth-round compensatory pick.