× Susquenita School District to be closed Wednesday, October 23

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — All schools within the Susquenita School District will be closed Wednesday, October 23.

The closure comes after the school district repaired a “major water leak” Monday that disrupted drinking water to the entire campus. And because of that, the school district must undergo a 72-hour “Boil Water Notice” and do testing through Thursday, per the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Water testing was completed Monday evening and because the drinking water was within acceptable limits, school was held Tuesday morning. It received word from the state DEP about the “Boil Water Notice” and additional testing at 1:39 p.m. that afternoon.

The school district said it’s making preparations and arrangements to have bottled water on campus for all students and staff, as well as for food preparation on Thursday.

“We anticipate resuming normal school operations Thursday, October 24,” the school district said.