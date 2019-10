× Woman crashes into home in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 78-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she crashed into a home.

Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle after driving too fast and crashed into a residence in the 300 block of East Lisburn Road.

The vehicle traveled up an embankment and crashed into the home, police say.

The residents of the home were not injured.