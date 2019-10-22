× York man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of L.A. Truvillion in May 2018

YORK — A York man will serve life in prison for the shooting death of a 25-year-old man last year, according to York City Police.

Robert Johnson, now 25 years old, shot L.A. Truvillion Sr. in the area of the 200 block of North Penn Street on May 22, 2018.

Truvillion was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of gunshot wounds to the right arm and chest, the York County Coroner’s Office said at the time.

Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder in Truvillion’s death on September 11. He was sentenced Monday.

“Thank you to the York County District Attorney’s Office for their tireless efforts in prosecuting this case,” York City Police said in a Crimewatch post. “Hopefully this sentencing will lend some type of closure to the victim’s families and friends.”