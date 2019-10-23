× Three fire companies in York County consider merger

Three fire companies are considering a merger in York County.

The plan would impact Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1, Laurel Fire Co. No. 1 in Windsor, and Union Volunteer Fire Co. in Felton.

Officials won’t reveal why the discussions began, or how the merger could impact the three communities.

However, officials tell FOX43, votes will happen on the merger in November.

The talks come as many volunteer fire departments face staffing and funding issues statewide.

A state report issued last year shows volunteer firefighter ranks have shrunk from 300,000 in the 70’s to 60,000 in the early 2000’s and 38,000 in 2018.