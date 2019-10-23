Breezy and milder on Wednesday with a return to sunshine!

EARLY MORNING FOG, THEN BREEZY WITH SUN: A brighter Wednesday is ahead for Central PA in the wake of Tuesday’s rain maker, but some will need to navigate through fog during the morning. Haze and fog start the early morning, with some slow spots possible. Once the fog clears, there’s plenty of sunshine, and it lasts through the rest of the day. Morning temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s a bit of a breeze for the rest of Wednesday, with gusts as high as 15 to 20 miles per hour for some. Afternoon temperatures are a bit on the mild side to, with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds fade through night, and skies turn partly cloudy. Low temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday is a milder day, and there’s some more clouds. Expect partly cloudy skies, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s. More clouds cover is expected for Friday, but conditions are dry. Temperatures come down a bit due to the added cloud cover, but it’s still a bit on the mild side. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 60s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An unsettled weekend is ahead for Central PA, with a return to shower chances. Saturday is dry, but skies are cloudy for most of the day. Showers begin to move in during the late day hours and especially through the evening. It’s much cooler, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon. Plenty of showers continues into Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are a bit milder.

QUIET EARLY NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions and a return to sunshine are expected early next week. Expect sunshine and clouds mixed through much of Monday, and it’s a bit breezy too. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday continues the sunshine. Skies are partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures are down a touch, with highs in the lower 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels