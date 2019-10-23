Calm and quiet days ahead, then clouds return this weekend with our next rain-maker!

CALM AND QUIET DAYS AHEAD: After the gloomy day we had yesterday, we can look forward to some calm and quiet weather in the coming days! High pressure has settled back in and abundant sunshine will continue through today and tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to stay above average for this time of year with mid to upper 60s likely both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will remain on the chilly side with high pressure in control, clear skies and calm winds. Those ingredients will provide an ideal environment for temperatures to drop off quickly at night. Friday another cold front will swing in from the west, but it looks like the front will remain dry. A few clouds may build up out ahead of the front, but still expect a good bit of sunshine on Friday. A much different story for this weekend as our next rain-maker arrives.

COOLER, WETTER WEEKEND: Cloud cover starts to build back in on Saturday afternoon as our next rain-maker closes in. Temperatures will likely be cooler on Saturday afternoon with cloud cover limiting any significant daytime warming. We should remain dry for most of the day on Saturday with the first sprinkles starting to move in around 8 PM. A warm front will lift north through the overnight period Saturday into Sunday bringing warming temperatures at night. The overnight low will likely occur around midnight Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s through the night. We will likely top out in the low 60s on Sunday with temperatures not able to warm or cool much due to consistent shower activity through the day. We are certainly in need of more rain!

DROUGHT CONTINUES: As of last week we were still dealing with abnormally dry conditions across most of south-central PA and even moderate drought in spots. With the lack of any significant rain in the forecast over the last week, it is unlikely that the drought has improved much. We will continue to see more dry conditions than wet in the coming week, although it looks like Sunday could feature another good soaking rain. We are in desperate need of more of those days, although again not much appears to be in the forecast. On average, October is the driest month throughout the year.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann