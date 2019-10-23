Christian School of York to host 2019 Barn Bash

Posted 8:09 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, October 23, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The Christian School of York is set to host its 2019 Barn Bash.

The event is a fundraiser that will feature an evening of some of the area's finest food, an entertainment celebration, and silent and live auctions.

The 2019 Barn Bash will be held at Lakeview Farms in Dover on November 9 from 4-10 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Eden Hinds, Head of the School, and Melissa Gross, Director of Development, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the 2019 Barn Bash website here.

