× Halloween Costume Fun with Goodwill Keystone

LEMOYNE, Pa— At Goodwill, we carry a wide assortment of costumes for adults and children that are very affordable. If you’re looking for full costumes or a few items to tack onto your costume and complete your Halloween look, we have a great selection to choose from. We not only look for and set aside full costumes and partial costumes, but also pieces to help complete your Halloween look. This can be plain black leggings, ripped jeans or just that funky out-of-style dress you found in your parents’ attic.

Goodwill Keystone Area’s mission is to support and empower those with disabilities and other barriers to independence in achieving their fullest potential as workers and members of the broader community. 92 cents of every dollar earned goes directly to support this mission, helping to support employment programs and services for those in our community. The programs and services are designed to give people a hand up rather than a hand out.

For more information about the Goodwill Store and Donation Center checkout the site at: www.yourgoodwill.org

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video