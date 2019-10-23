× Lancaster County man sentenced to up to 23 months in prison for dissemination of child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A West Donegal Township man was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison plus five years of probation for possessing and sharing child pornography.

Jamon Wagner, 44, pleaded guilty to four felonies, including dissemination of child pornography.

In accordance with the plea agreement, Wagner was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison plus five years of probation for his crimes.

Police determined that Wagner had been sharing lewd content via ChatStep, an online chatroom platform.

Last year, police executed a warrant at Wagner’s home on School Lane, and seized devices, including a laptop computer.

Authorities found child pornography on that computer, and Wagner admitted to police that he did look at the pornography.

He told police he stopped when he “realized how wrong it was.”

Now, Wagner will serve time.