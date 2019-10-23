Olivia’s prepares Pork Schnitzel w/ Crisp Apple and Fennel Salad

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Pork Schnitzel on a homemade bun with raisin apple butter, mixed greens and Swiss cheese.

It doesn’t stop there, they also whipped a crisp apple and fennel salad!

Pork Schnitzel
1lb pork loin cut into 4 equal 3-4oz chips, then lightly pounded
1 tbsp Fennel Seeds
Pinch - Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper ground
8 tbsp Dijon Mustard
2 Egg Yolks
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp fresh sage -chopped
1/2 LB Swiss cheese - sliced
1 cup Flour
Mixed greens
Red onion - thinly sliced
3 - Olivia’s Rolls - Garlic buttered & grilled
2 cups Panko Bread crumbs
Season the cutlets w salt & pepper.  Whisk together 4 tbsp Dijon mustard & 1 egg yolk.
Mix together the Panko, Fennel Seeds, & sage.
Heat Oil in pan to a Medium- high heat.
Lightly dredge the cutlets in Flour, then egg mix, & lastly the Panko mix.  Slowly lower into the hot oil one at a time. Do not overcrowd the oil.  Cook each side 1 -2 minutes, then set aside on paper towels to absorb the excess grease.
Mixed Greens 
Thinly sliced Red Onions
2 tbsp Raisins- chopped
1 cup apple Butter
Dijon mustard to taste
(Mix last three ingredients to make a sandwich dressing)
Crisp Apple Fennel Salad 
2 Fiji Apples - cored, sliced, & tossed in lemon juice
1 1/2 Fennel Bulb shaved thin
1 cup Walnuts - salted & toasted
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp Caraway Seeds
1/2 cup Craisins
3 sprigs parsley - torn
Apple cider vinegar - to taste
Honey - to taste
E.V.O.O. - to taste
Lemon Juice - to taste
Whisk together the E.V.O.O., lemon juice, honey, seeds, vinegar, pepper, & parsley .  Toss in the apple slices, Fennel, walnuts, & craisins.  Enjoy!
