Olivia’s prepares Pork Schnitzel w/ Crisp Apple and Fennel Salad

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Pork Schnitzel on a homemade bun with raisin apple butter, mixed greens and Swiss cheese.

It doesn’t stop there, they also whipped a crisp apple and fennel salad!

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:

Pork Schnitzel

1lb pork loin cut into 4 equal 3-4oz chips, then lightly pounded

1 tbsp Fennel Seeds

Pinch - Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper ground

8 tbsp Dijon Mustard

2 Egg Yolks

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp fresh sage -chopped

1/2 LB Swiss cheese - sliced

1 cup Flour

Mixed greens

Red onion - thinly sliced

3 - Olivia’s Rolls - Garlic buttered & grilled

2 cups Panko Bread crumbs

Season the cutlets w salt & pepper. Whisk together 4 tbsp Dijon mustard & 1 egg yolk.

Mix together the Panko, Fennel Seeds, & sage.

Heat Oil in pan to a Medium- high heat.

Lightly dredge the cutlets in Flour, then egg mix, & lastly the Panko mix. Slowly lower into the hot oil one at a time. Do not overcrowd the oil. Cook each side 1 -2 minutes, then set aside on paper towels to absorb the excess grease.

Mixed Greens

Thinly sliced Red Onions

2 tbsp Raisins- chopped

1 cup apple Butter

Dijon mustard to taste

(Mix last three ingredients to make a sandwich dressing)

Crisp Apple Fennel Salad

2 Fiji Apples - cored, sliced, & tossed in lemon juice

1 1/2 Fennel Bulb shaved thin

1 cup Walnuts - salted & toasted

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp Caraway Seeds

1/2 cup Craisins

3 sprigs parsley - torn

Apple cider vinegar - to taste

Honey - to taste

E.V.O.O. - to taste

Lemon Juice - to taste

Whisk together the E.V.O.O., lemon juice, honey, seeds, vinegar, pepper, & parsley . Toss in the apple slices, Fennel, walnuts, & craisins. Enjoy!