Police: 21-year-old man jumps into Susquehanna River to avoid capture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Hellam Township Police say a man, who is known to authorities, jumped into the Susquehanna River Tuesday night to avoid capture.

The chase began on the Wrightsville side of the Route 462 bridge when an officer tried to pull the 21-year-old man over for driving with a suspended license, according to Hellam Township Police.

The man fled and ditched his vehicle in a parking lot in the 100 block of Locust Street. He then led authorities through North Front Street and the parking lot at John Wright Restaurant before going down the boat ramp and into the river.

Officers had the Orange Street boat ramp and London Street boat ramp covered when the man jumped into the river. Officer didn't see him come out of the river.

"We believe he exited the river somewhere around the Route 462 bridge," said Chief Douglas Pollock. "This is a young, 21-year-old man born and raised here. (He) knows the area like the back of his hand and knows the river like the back of his hand."

Authorities plan to charge the man with drug-related offenses and fleeing and eluding police when he is found.

The vehicle and foot pursuit was caught on an officer's body camera. You can watch it in full, below: