Police investigate shooting in Carlisle that sent one person to hospital

Posted 10:14 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, October 23, 2019

CARLISLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Carlisle that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West North Street, emergency dispatch say. The call came in at 7:33 p.m.

After the man was shot, police say he knocked on a nearby neighbor’s door and asked for help. The neighbor then called 911.

There are over 80 evidence markers and police say they’re looking at nearby surveillance cameras to get a better idea of what happened.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.