× Police investigate shooting in Carlisle that sent one person to hospital

CARLISLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Carlisle that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West North Street, emergency dispatch say. The call came in at 7:33 p.m.

After the man was shot, police say he knocked on a nearby neighbor’s door and asked for help. The neighbor then called 911.

There are over 80 evidence markers and police say they’re looking at nearby surveillance cameras to get a better idea of what happened.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police.