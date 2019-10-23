× Police: Lancaster County woman made false report of indecent assault

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 40-year-old Lancaster County woman with making a false report to law enforcement after an investigation of her allegation that a man indecently assaulted her at a Lancaster self-storage business.

Kristina Marie Stauffer, of Quarryville, told police she was the victim of an indecent assault at Moove In Self Storage on the 1200 block of Shriner Station Road at 1:27 p.m. on August 27, according to Manheim Township Police. Stauffer allegedly reported that a man approached her, grabbed her right thigh, and rubbed his groin on her, police say.

Over the course of the investigation, police say, officers retrieved security footage from the business and determined the incident never occurred.

A criminal complaint was filed.