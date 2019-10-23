× Police: Man wanted on attempted homicide charge in Lancaster apprehended in Philadelphia

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lancaster two weeks ago was located in Philadelphia Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken into custody, according to Lancaster Police.

Tyree Rocha is accused of shooting a 36-year-old man who’s believed to be the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on October 10. Police say Rocha approached the man around 9:25 p.m. on North Queen Street, asked for his name and then allegedly shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle.

Police say a round fired by Rocha entered into a home on North Queen Street through a window and missed striking the resident’s head by a narrow margin.

Rocha faces charges of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited, discharge of firearm into occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a licence, court documents show.