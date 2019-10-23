× Police: Waynesboro man abused puppy, assaulted woman, kicked troopers, and threatened to infect them with Hepatitis C

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police have charged a 37-year-old Waynesboro man with several offenses, including aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest after he allegedly kicked troopers and threatened to infect them with Hepatitis C during the investigation of a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

Matthew Biser, of the 1200 block of Pen Mar Road, is also charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in the incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Biser’s home, police say.

The investigation began when Biser’s neighbors contacted police to report a case of suspected domestic abuse. A woman reported she had fled to the neighbor’s home to escape from Biser, who had allegedly attacked her, police say.

Biser allegedly became angry when their one-month-old puppy urinated on their bed, police say. He allegedly picked up the dog and threw it to the ground. After the victim picked up the puppy to walk outside, police say, Biser allegedly threw something at her and locked her outside.

The woman told police she eventually got back inside the house, and the fight then escalated. Biser allegedly assaulted the woman, who displayed facial injuries, including cuts on her nose and mouth, a bruised and swollen cheek, police say. The victim was still bleeding when police interviewed her, according to police.

When police investigated, they found Biser in his upstairs bedroom. He allegedly yelled an expletive at the troopers and kicked out at them, striking one trooper in the face. Police used a Taser device to subdue Biser after a struggle, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Biser allegedly became “belligerent, and told us he had Hep C and threatened to infect us,” police allege in the complaint.

Hepatitis C is a liver disease that can be spread by contact with infected blood.

Biser was taken into custody and is in Franklin County Prison on $250,000 bail.