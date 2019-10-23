× Police: Woman charged with soliciting money in Lancaster Township, providing false ID to police

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 26-year-old homeless woman after they say she was soliciting people for money Monday at the Golden Triangle Shopping Center in Lancaster Township.

Devinne Kaye Peterson, no fixed address, allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to Manheim Township Police when she was questioned. The officers eventually determined her correct identity and discovered she had an active warrant for a probation violation, police say.

Peterson was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana when she was searched.

She was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, soliciting, and possession of marijuana and turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on the outstanding warrant, police say.