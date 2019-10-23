State Police seek woman who went missing along I-80 in Franklin County last week

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police are searching for a Bucks County woman who went missing at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Green Township last week.

Lindsay Ollinger was being transported to Pyramid Health Care in Duncansville, when she decided she no longer wanted to go and was left at a rest area at Mile Marker 194 along I-80 West at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, State police say.

She was not in possession of a cell phone, currency, or credit cards, and has not been in contact with her family, according to police. She is considered a missing person and is wanted in Philadelphia for dangerous drugs, police say.

Ollinger, 27, is from Bensalem, Bucks County, and has been known to frequent the Kenstington, Philadelphia County areas, police say.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (570) 726-6000.