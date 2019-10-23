× Susquehanna Township HS student charged after making threatening post on social media, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Susquehanna Township High School student has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after an investigation of a threatening post made on social media Monday, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

School officials notified police about the post on Monday, and police initiated an investigation.

According to police, officers determined where the threat originated from and interviewed the student and the student’s family to ensure there were no means available to execute the threat made toward the school.

The student has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct

Susquehanna Township School District administration notified the parents in the district about the incident, police say.