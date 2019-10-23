× Swatara Twp. Police, Dauphin County DA’s Office investigating death of 8-month-old infant

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of an infant.

Swatara Township Police say officers and LifeTeam EMS were dispatched to the Marriott TownePlace Suites on Friendship Road around 12:40 a.m. Monday for an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, officers found the infant, an 8-month-old, in cardiac arrest and CPR was initiated.

The infant was transported to the hospital where he died shortly after arrival.