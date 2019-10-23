× Volunteer fire police officer accused of sexually assaulting junior firefighter in New Cumberland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 25-year-old man who volunteers as a fire police officer within the New Cumberland Fire Department is accused of sexually assaulting a junior firefighter.

James Ainsworth III, 25, of New Cumberland, faces the following charges: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit and corruption of minors, court documents show.

New Cumberland Police began an investigation in August when the fire department’s deputy fire chief reported that he received a complaint from the victim about concerns with inappropriate contact with Ainsworth.

The deputy fire chief advised that the junior firefighter was receiving text messages from Ainsworth that made him uncomfortable, according to charging documents. Police were provided screenshots of the conversation which included Ainsworth allegedly writing, “I miss the time we hanged out after,” and in response, the victim said: “I’m not sure if it’s a good idea to do again.”

The junior firefighter met with police in October and was asked about the messages and why he didn’t think it was a good idea for them hang out again, in which he said that he was underage and because Ainsworth asked him for nude pictures.

In a second interview with police, the victim said that he wasn’t telling the complete truth the first time because his parents would be ashamed and he didn’t want anyone’s life ruined.

He went on to say that he met Ainsworth at the fire department and got to know him better, adding that at the time, his parents wouldn’t let him have a cell phone or social media accounts, which, per Ainsworth, was how he communicated with some of the junior firefighters.

Ainsworth then told the victim that if they were intimate together, he would buy him a cell phone, charging documents allege. The two went to Ainsworth’s residence, where Ainsworth is accused of performing a sexual act on the victim and trying to have sex with him. Police wrote in charging documents that the junior firefighter yelled “No!” and Ainsworth stopped.

Police met with Ainsworth during the investigation, who allegedly admitted to performing a sexual act on the victim. He thought it occurred sometime in 2017.

Ainsworth was arraigned on the above charges Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, October 30.