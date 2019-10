× Woman injured after she was hit by vehicle in Ephrata, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning in Ephrata, according to police.

Police say a 68-year-old woman was crossing Locust Street with her dogs when a vehicle struck her while turning left from State Street.

The woman sustained moderate, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, police say. The dogs were not injured.