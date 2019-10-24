Cold front crosses tomorrow, plus our next rain-maker arrives this weekend!

COLD FRONT TOMORROW: A weak cold front will slowly meander eastward through the day tomorrow. It nearly stalls out over eastern-PA, but will eventually cross through late Friday night. The lack of any moisture with the front and any trigger mechanisms for rain will likely limit any real impact on the area aside from building cloud cover. No rain is expected Friday or Friday night, but do expect more cloud cover for the second half of the day as opposed to sunshine in the morning. Temperatures tonight should still have the opportunity to bottom out in the low 40s and some of us in the 30s, but with more cloud cover Friday night we should be a bit milder. Cloud cover acts as a blanket during the overnight period, trapping the heat that is trying to escape from the surface. Overnight lows Friday night will likely be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

NEXT RAIN-MAKER ARRIVES: The front that crosses through Friday night actually extends all the way down into Louisiana and Texas where a secondary wave of low pressure will develop. That will eventually race off to the north and east, swinging through the Great Lakes on Sunday. As this system tries to lift a warm front through the area late Saturday, our first round of showers will likely develop. There remains a question of whether or not that front lifts through, or gets held up. This is typically the time of year that high pressure to the NE of us forces warm fronts to stall to our southwest. Regardless of whether the front crosses through, we will definitely see rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday and for a good chunk of the day on Sunday. The steadiest and potentially heaviest rain will likely be early Sunday morning into early afternoon. We will dry up slowly from west to east through the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Dry weather accompanies us into the start of the new week.

DROUGHT IMPROVES: Finally, for the first time in weeks our drought has slightly improved across south-central PA! We are still dealing with abnormally dry conditions and some moderate drought, but it has improved since last week. Moderate drought has been erased from Franklin and Cumberland counties, still leaving York, Lancaster and Adams counties to deal with the D1 drought. With more rain in the forecast this weekend, and a good soaking rain at that — it is likely that we will continue to see the drought situation improve across the area. More rain chances next week will only help aid the removal of drought!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash