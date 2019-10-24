× Consolidated Properties will not resubmit revised plan, traffic impact regarding proposed Chick-fil-A

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The counsel for Consolidated Properties informed the solicitor of Camp Hill that they won’t resubmit a revised plan or revised traffic impact pertaining to the proposed Chick-fil-A that would be built in the borough.

Because of this, the plan brought to the borough in December 2018, last revised in July, remains pending.

Since December, residents have expressed their displeasure with the project, which is set to be at the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets. Residents cited traffic increases, pedestrian safety concerns, and air quality and storm runoff worries, to name a few.

The developers offered solutions over the course of several meetings. They include the creation of a turning lane to prevent back ups, restricting traffic flow during peak hours, accelerating drive-thru ordering, and the creation of raised crosswalks at nearby intersections are just some of the fixes.

The borough says that its consultants and the Planning Commission will made recommendations to the borough council and it will vote on the plan for compliance with ordinances and applicable laws.

A public meeting is scheduled for November 19 at 6 p.m.

The borough council will act on the plan at its regularly scheduled public meting on December 11 at 7 p.m.