× Deadly crash closes road in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash occurred in Londonderry Township Wednesday night, according to Londonderry Fire Company.

The crash happened at 9:50 p.m. in the area of Roundtop and Sand Hill Roads.

Londonderry Fire Company says Roundtop Road will be closed between Westhampton Terrace and Sand Hill Road for a couple hours for Met-Ed to replace a pole.