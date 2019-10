× Federal grand jury indicts man on child exploitation charges

HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury indicted a York County man Thursday on child exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Between October 2017 and May 2019, John Swayze, 56, allegedly received and distributed child pornography, and possessed child pornography involving minors under the age of 12.

The case was investigated by Northeastern Regional Police.