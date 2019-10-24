× FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Offers Wine Mystery Boxes

Harrisburg – Just in time for Halloween, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com is offering a variety of wine mystery boxes available for purchase until 11:59 PM EDT Thursday, Oct. 31.

Customers have the option to choose from six unique wine mystery boxes featuring a surprise assortment of red wine, white wine, or both for order through FWGS.com.

Red wine, two bottles (Code 81991) – $19.99

White wine, two bottles (Code 81992) – $19.99

Assorted wine, two bottles (Code 81993) – $19.99

Red wine, four bottles (Code 81994) – $34.99

White wine, four bottles (Code 81995) – $34.99

Assorted wine, four bottles (Code 81996) – $34.99

This offer is limited to purchases made through FWGS.com, while supplies last. The minimum retail value for each bottle of wine included in the promotion is $12.79. No substitutions or returns on wine mystery box items will be permitted unless there is breakage during delivery. Offer not available to licensees. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FWGS.com apply.

FWGS.com offers an extensive product selection, as well as the convenience of delivery directly to customers’ homes, businesses, or any Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

SOURCE: PLCB Communications