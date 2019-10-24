× Former corporal with Pocono Mountain Regional Police charged with rape, other sexual offenses

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A former corporal with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department has been charged with rape and other sexual offenses, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Steven Mertz, 53, was arrested by authorities following an encounter with a woman driver on October 16.

Mertz is accused of compelling the woman to perform sexual acts with him in exchange for him not filing charges after her arrest for a DUI, the DA’s Office says.

Mertz faces the following charges: rape, sexual assault, coerce/threat of official act, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, bribery, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, official oppression and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, court documents show.