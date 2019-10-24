× Former director of Perry County Family Center pleads guilty to federal embezzlement charges

HARRISBURG — The former executive director of the Perry County Family Center pleaded guilty in U.S. Middle District Court this week to charges of embezzlement, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed announced Thursday.

Shelly A. Dreyer-Aurila, 53, of New Bloomfield, admitted to embezzling more than $200,000 in funds for the Center for her own personal use over a seven-year period between 2010 and 2017, Freed said. The Center annually receives more than $10,000 in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fund programs like its Maternal, Infant & Early Childhood Home Visiting and Child Abuse Prevention initiatives.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of State and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy.

Dreyer-Aurila faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release and a fine.