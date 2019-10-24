× Harrisburg man indicted by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury indicted a Harrisburg man Wednesday on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Daryl Pierce, 34, is accused of distributing marijuana on multiple occasions in Harrisburg between August 15, 2018 and August 31, 2018. The indictment further alleges that Pierce possessed a firearm during and in relation to his drug trafficking activities.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Harrisburg Police.