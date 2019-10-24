HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results

Posted 10:03 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, October 25, 2019
Friday, October 25

Non-League

Cedar Crest  42   Garden Spot  14

Gettysburg  48   Greencastle-Antrim  16

Twin Valley  7   Hershey  28

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

McCaskey  26   Wilson  49

Hempfield  0   Manheim Township  49

Penn Manor  29   Warwick  45

Section 2

Lampeter-Strasburg  13   Cocalico  41

Elizabethtown  17   Conestoga Valley  10

Manheim Central  49   Solanco  20

Section 3

Lebanon  30   Annville-Cleona  31

Columbia  24   Elco  28

Northern Lebanon  0   Donegal  69

Ephrata  35   Octorara  14

Pequea Valley  7   Lancaster Catholic  52

Mid-Penn

Capitol

Boiling Springs  0   East Pennsboro  35

Camp Hill  37   Trinity  27

Middletown  41   Palmyra  27

Steelton-Highspire  27   Milton Hershey  49

Colonial

Big Spring  7   Shippensburg  40

Mifflin County  13   West Perry  35

Waynesboro  25   Northern York  49

Commonwealth

Carlisle  7   Chambersburg  49

CD East  6   Central Dauphin  36

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt  17   Susquehanna Township  13

Red Land  14   Cedar Cliff  35

Lower Dauphin  14   Mechanicsburg  45

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

York  14   Central York  35

Dallastown  21   Red Lion  28

New Oxford  21   Northeastern  38

South Western  44   Spring Grove  25

Division II

West York  27   Dover  28

Eastern York  12   Kennard-Dale  34

Susquehannock  14   York Suburban  41

Division III

Biglerville  12   Bermudian Springs  21

Delone Catholic  55   Hanover  20

Littlestown  40   Fairfield  15

Tri-Valley League

Halifax  30   Pine Grove  55

Juniata  19   Newport  21

Upper Dauphin (8-0, 9-0) at Line Mountain (3-5, 3-6)

Millersburg  6   Williams Valley  42

Susquenita  18   Tri-Valley  21

Saturday, October 26

YAIAA

Division III

York Catholic (3-3, 4-5) at York Tech (0-6, 0-9)

Mid-Penn

Commonwealth

Altoona (0-6, 1-8) at Harrisburg (4-2, 6-3)

Cumberland Valley (3-3, 5-4) at State College (5-1, 8-1)

