HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results
Friday, October 25
Non-League
Cedar Crest 42 Garden Spot 14
Gettysburg 48 Greencastle-Antrim 16
Twin Valley 7 Hershey 28
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
McCaskey 26 Wilson 49
Hempfield 0 Manheim Township 49
Penn Manor 29 Warwick 45
Section 2
Lampeter-Strasburg 13 Cocalico 41
Elizabethtown 17 Conestoga Valley 10
Manheim Central 49 Solanco 20
Section 3
Lebanon 30 Annville-Cleona 31
Columbia 24 Elco 28
Northern Lebanon 0 Donegal 69
Ephrata 35 Octorara 14
Pequea Valley 7 Lancaster Catholic 52
Mid-Penn
Capitol
Boiling Springs 0 East Pennsboro 35
Camp Hill 37 Trinity 27
Middletown 41 Palmyra 27
Steelton-Highspire 27 Milton Hershey 49
Colonial
Big Spring 7 Shippensburg 40
Mifflin County 13 West Perry 35
Waynesboro 25 Northern York 49
Commonwealth
Carlisle 7 Chambersburg 49
CD East 6 Central Dauphin 36
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt 17 Susquehanna Township 13
Red Land 14 Cedar Cliff 35
Lower Dauphin 14 Mechanicsburg 45
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division I
York 14 Central York 35
Dallastown 21 Red Lion 28
New Oxford 21 Northeastern 38
South Western 44 Spring Grove 25
Division II
West York 27 Dover 28
Eastern York 12 Kennard-Dale 34
Susquehannock 14 York Suburban 41
Division III
Biglerville 12 Bermudian Springs 21
Delone Catholic 55 Hanover 20
Littlestown 40 Fairfield 15
Tri-Valley League
Halifax 30 Pine Grove 55
Juniata 19 Newport 21
Upper Dauphin (8-0, 9-0) at Line Mountain (3-5, 3-6)
Millersburg 6 Williams Valley 42
Susquenita 18 Tri-Valley 21
Saturday, October 26
YAIAA
Division III
York Catholic (3-3, 4-5) at York Tech (0-6, 0-9)
Mid-Penn
Commonwealth
Altoona (0-6, 1-8) at Harrisburg (4-2, 6-3)
Cumberland Valley (3-3, 5-4) at State College (5-1, 8-1)