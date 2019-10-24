HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Schedule

Posted 10:03 AM, October 24, 2019, by
Football Generic Web

Friday, October 25

Non-League

Cedar Crest (6-3) at Garden Spot (0-9)

Gettysburg (7-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-8)

Twin Valley (3-6) at Hershey (2-7)

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

McCaskey (0-5, 0-9) at Wilson (4-1, 8-1)

Hempfield (2-3, 4-5) at Manheim Township (5-0, 9-0)

Penn Manor (1-4, 3-6) at Warwick (3-2, 7-2)

Section 2

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1, 7-2) at Cocalico (4-1, 7-2)

Elizabethtown (1-4, 3-6) at Conestoga Valley (2-3, 2-7)

Manheim Central (5-0, 7-2) at Solanco (2-3, 5-4)

Section 3

Lebanon (6-2, 6-3) at Annville-Cleona (5-3, 5-4)

Columbia (3-5, 4-5) at Elco (6-2, 6-3)

Northern Lebanon (1-7, 1-8) at Donegal (5-3, 5-4)

Ephrata (5-3, 5-4) at Octorara (2-6, 2-7)

Pequea Valley (0-8, 0-9) at Lancaster Catholic (7-1, 8-1)

Mid-Penn

Capitol

Boiling Springs (0-6, 0-9) at East Pennsboro (2-4, 2-7)

Camp Hill (1-5, 2-7) at Trinity (2-4, 5-4)

Middletown (5-1, 8-1) at Palmyra (3-3, 4-5)

Steelton-Highspire (5-1, 8-1) at Milton Hershey (6-0, 8-1)

Colonial

Big Spring (1-4, 4-5) at Shippensburg (5-0, 9-0)

Mifflin County (2-3, 3-6) at West Perry (2-3, 5-4)

Waynesboro (4-1, 5-4) at Northern York (4-1, 6-3)

Commonwealth

Altoona (0-6, 1-8) at Harrisburg (4-2, 6-3)

Carlisle (1-5, 2-7) at Chambersburg (3-3, 5-4)

CD East (2-4, 3-6) at Central Dauphin (6-0, 7-2)

Cumberland Valley (3-3, 5-4) at State College (5-1, 8-1)

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt (4-1, 6-3) at Susquehanna Township (4-1, 7-2)

Red Land (2-3, 4-5) at Cedar Cliff (5-0, 7-2)

Lower Dauphin (0-5, 0-9) at Mechanicsburg (2-3, 5-4)

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

York (6-0, 7-2) at Central York (6-0, 8-1)

Dallastown (1-5, 2-7) at Red Lion (2-4, 5-4)

New Oxford (4-2, 6-3) at Northeastern (3-3, 6-3)

South Western (2-4, 3-6) at Spring Grove (0-6, 2-7)

Division II

West York (1-4, 1-8) at Dover (2-3, 2-7)

Eastern York (1-4, 3-6) at Kennard-Dale (2-3, 5-4)

Susquehannock (2-3, 4-5) at York Suburban (5-0, 9-0)

Division III

Biglerville (3-3, 3-6) at Bermudian Springs (4-2, 5-4)

Delone Catholic (6-0, 6-3) at Hanover (1-5, 1-8)

Littlestown (5-1, 6-3) at Fairfield (2-4, 2-7)

Tri-Valley League

Halifax (0-8, 0-9) at Pine Grove (6-2, 7-2)

Juniata (4-4, 4-5) at Newport (6-2, 6-3)

Upper Dauphin (8-0, 9-0) at Line Mountain (3-5, 3-6)

Millersburg (1-7, 2-7) at Williams Valley (6-2, 7-2)

Susquenita (3-5, 4-5) at Tri-Valley (3-5, 4-5)

Saturday, October 26

YAIAA

Division III

York Catholic (3-3, 4-5) at York Tech (0-6, 0-9)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.