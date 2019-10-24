HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Schedule
Friday, October 25
Non-League
Cedar Crest (6-3) at Garden Spot (0-9)
Gettysburg (7-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-8)
Twin Valley (3-6) at Hershey (2-7)
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
McCaskey (0-5, 0-9) at Wilson (4-1, 8-1)
Hempfield (2-3, 4-5) at Manheim Township (5-0, 9-0)
Penn Manor (1-4, 3-6) at Warwick (3-2, 7-2)
Section 2
Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1, 7-2) at Cocalico (4-1, 7-2)
Elizabethtown (1-4, 3-6) at Conestoga Valley (2-3, 2-7)
Manheim Central (5-0, 7-2) at Solanco (2-3, 5-4)
Section 3
Lebanon (6-2, 6-3) at Annville-Cleona (5-3, 5-4)
Columbia (3-5, 4-5) at Elco (6-2, 6-3)
Northern Lebanon (1-7, 1-8) at Donegal (5-3, 5-4)
Ephrata (5-3, 5-4) at Octorara (2-6, 2-7)
Pequea Valley (0-8, 0-9) at Lancaster Catholic (7-1, 8-1)
Mid-Penn
Capitol
Boiling Springs (0-6, 0-9) at East Pennsboro (2-4, 2-7)
Camp Hill (1-5, 2-7) at Trinity (2-4, 5-4)
Middletown (5-1, 8-1) at Palmyra (3-3, 4-5)
Steelton-Highspire (5-1, 8-1) at Milton Hershey (6-0, 8-1)
Colonial
Big Spring (1-4, 4-5) at Shippensburg (5-0, 9-0)
Mifflin County (2-3, 3-6) at West Perry (2-3, 5-4)
Waynesboro (4-1, 5-4) at Northern York (4-1, 6-3)
Commonwealth
Altoona (0-6, 1-8) at Harrisburg (4-2, 6-3)
Carlisle (1-5, 2-7) at Chambersburg (3-3, 5-4)
CD East (2-4, 3-6) at Central Dauphin (6-0, 7-2)
Cumberland Valley (3-3, 5-4) at State College (5-1, 8-1)
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt (4-1, 6-3) at Susquehanna Township (4-1, 7-2)
Red Land (2-3, 4-5) at Cedar Cliff (5-0, 7-2)
Lower Dauphin (0-5, 0-9) at Mechanicsburg (2-3, 5-4)
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division I
York (6-0, 7-2) at Central York (6-0, 8-1)
Dallastown (1-5, 2-7) at Red Lion (2-4, 5-4)
New Oxford (4-2, 6-3) at Northeastern (3-3, 6-3)
South Western (2-4, 3-6) at Spring Grove (0-6, 2-7)
Division II
West York (1-4, 1-8) at Dover (2-3, 2-7)
Eastern York (1-4, 3-6) at Kennard-Dale (2-3, 5-4)
Susquehannock (2-3, 4-5) at York Suburban (5-0, 9-0)
Division III
Biglerville (3-3, 3-6) at Bermudian Springs (4-2, 5-4)
Delone Catholic (6-0, 6-3) at Hanover (1-5, 1-8)
Littlestown (5-1, 6-3) at Fairfield (2-4, 2-7)
Tri-Valley League
Halifax (0-8, 0-9) at Pine Grove (6-2, 7-2)
Juniata (4-4, 4-5) at Newport (6-2, 6-3)
Upper Dauphin (8-0, 9-0) at Line Mountain (3-5, 3-6)
Millersburg (1-7, 2-7) at Williams Valley (6-2, 7-2)
Susquenita (3-5, 4-5) at Tri-Valley (3-5, 4-5)
Saturday, October 26
YAIAA
Division III
York Catholic (3-3, 4-5) at York Tech (0-6, 0-9)