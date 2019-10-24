Job fair gives people hope for a new future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A job fair held in Harrisburg is working to give people hope to build their futures.

The Tri-County OIC held the open house and job fair for people who may be suffering and working to find employment. The group offered resume-building workshops, mock job interviews, career pathway counselors, and an ex-offenders training program.

Jessica Servance of Lancaster was one of the people helping at the event. She spoke to FOX43 about how the Tri-County OIC has changed her life.

"The Tri-County OIC has really helped me further my goals as far as career options and services and my education. I've now broadened my horizons with what I want to do for my further rather than staying still. Now, I'm looking further than today," said Servance. She added, "It was help that was given to me freely when I was in a time of need. I was incarcerated. You know, I really needed help getting back on my feet and giving back to the community.

