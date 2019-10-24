× Man accused of ‘physically and violently’ pushing elderly man in West York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old man is accused of “physically and violently” pushing an elderly man in West York.

It occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Market Street.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk looking for a local business when Jay Lawrence Jr. approached him and felt he was “blocking the sidewalk.” The victim offered to move out of the way but before he could do that, Lawrence allegedly pushed him from the sidewalk into the street.

The elderly man fell to the ground and sustained head injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lawrence, who police say was accompanied by a child, was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say he originally denied involvement in the incident but then allegedly said that he struck the victim because he was “in the way.”

Lawrence has been charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, court documents show.