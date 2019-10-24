× Man arrested in connection with May hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Dauphin County man Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a Gettysburg woman in May.

The crash occurred in Cumberland County on May 6.

Police say 44-year-old Scot Hall was driving on Route 15 North in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike when he — in a white Dodge van — struck a Chevrolet pickup truck which then hit a Buick SUV.

According to police, Hall fled after the crash.

A Gettysburg woman, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet, reported a minor injury at the time. She refused medical treatment.

Hall faces the following charges: accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, as well as the following summary offenses: failure to notify police of accident, following too closely, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, careless driving and reckless driving, court documents show.