MD man accused of having sexual contact with teenager in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old Maryland man is accused of having sexual contact with a teenager in Lancaster County.

The alleged contact between Dashya Napfel and the 14-year-old girl occurred between June 28 and August 25 at Circle M RV & Camping Resort in Pequea Township.

In an interview at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance on September 17, the victim alleged that during that time, they had sex and performed sexual acts on each other. Napfel is also accused of touching her inappropriately.

State Police in Maryland examined the teen’s cell phone, which revealed a text thread between the two from April 11 through September 6, charging documents say. The thread noted sexual contact between them, it’s alleged.

Napfel has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault, court documents show.