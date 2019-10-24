Milder with plenty of sunshine for Thursday!

MILD & PLEASANT END TO THE WEEK: Mild, dry and pleasant conditions remain through the end of the week! Winds have quieted through night, with mostly clear skies in place. Temperatures begin in the lower 30s to near 40 degrees, a a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine and a light, south wind boosts temperatures fast throughout the day. Afternoon highs are in the middle to upper 60s. Skies become partly clear through the night. Lows dip into the lower to middle 40s. More clouds cover is expected for Friday, but there are some peeks of sunshine. Conditions are dry. Temperatures come down a bit due to the added cloud cover, but it’s still a bit on the mild side. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 60s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An unsettled weekend is ahead for Central PA, with a return to shower chances. Saturday is mainly dry, but skies are cloudy for most of the day across most of the area. Showers begin to move in during the late day hours and especially through the evening. It’s much cooler, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon. Plenty of showers continues into Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are a bit milder, with temperatures in the middle 60s. It’s breezy too.

QUIET EARLY NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions and a return to sunshine are expected early next week. Expect sunshine and clouds mixed through much of Monday, and it’s a bit breezy too. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday continues the sunshine. Skies are partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures are down a touch, with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday brings plenty of clouds with temperatures near 60 degrees. We’re monitoring the chance for showers either Tuesday or Wednesday. At the moment, there’s plenty of uncertainty on the timing, so stay tuned for updates as those details become clearer in the days to come!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels