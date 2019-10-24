× Nationals slug their way to 12-3 win over Astros in Game 2 of World Series

HOUSTON — The Washington Nationals slugged their way to a 12-3 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series.

Both teams swapped runs in the first inning, 2-2, but were then quieted by opposing pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander for the next five innings.

Kurt Suzuki broke the tie with one swing of the bat in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to left center field. From there, it was all Nationals, who scored five runs with two outs.

Howie Kendrick knocked in Washington’s second run of the inning while Ryan Zimmerman and Asdrubal Cabrera each pushed two runs across the plate with singles of their own.

The Nationals added to their lead in the eighth inning with a two-run home run by Adam Eaton and an RBI-single by Cabrera.

Both teams notched a run in the ninth inning.

Strasburg earned the win for Washington, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings of work. The right-hander struck out seven batters and walked one.

Verlander took the loss. He matched Strasburg’s six innings but gave up four runs. The righty registered six strikeouts and walked three hitters.

The Nationals return to Washington for Friday’s Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead.