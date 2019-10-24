× Police seeking info in Carlisle shooting

CARLISLE, PA — A 39 year-old man was shot in Carlisle Wednesday evening. It happened in the area of W. North St. and N. West St. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and police say because of his condition, he was unable to provide any information. No witnesses to the crime were located by police. The Cumberland County Forensics team assisted with evidence collection in the area. Police believe the victim was a targeted and there is no known or immediate threat to the public. The investigation is on-going and police are seeking information from any witnesses or involved parties.