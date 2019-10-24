Police standoff ends peacefully in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A police standoff ended peacefully in Harrisburg Thursday night.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Hudson Street for a report of a man acting erratically and carrying a gun.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside the home nearly three hours — three other people were inside during the standoff.

Police eventually made entrance into the residence and apprehended the man. Police say the weapon was a pellet gun.

The man was taken into custody to be evaluated, according to police.

There’s no word on if charges will be filed.

