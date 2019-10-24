Police warn of potential prowler reported in Hampden Township neighborhoods

Police in Hampden Township are warning people about a possible prowler in neighborhoods along or near Wertzville Road in Cumberland County.

They say over the last week, the police department has received a few reports of someone being caught on security cameras between midnight and 4 a.m. They add the prowler appears to be a male who wears a hooded sweatshirt and sometimes another hat such as a knit cap.

One video has been shared by neighbors on the app Nextdoor.

Scott Kearns, who lives off Wertzville Road, gave the video to FOX43. “It’s just somebody walking in the backyard. He’s trying to reach over the fence,” Kearns said.

However, police have not said that the person in the video is a suspect in the case.

Police are asking people to call 911 if they witness suspicious activity such as lone people walking late at night or strange vehicles parked on the street.

They are also asking anyone who may have captured anyone suspicious on camera to come forward.