× Probation, property ban for man who threatened Mennonite Home

LANCASTER, PA — A New Holland man was sentenced to three years of probation – and a property ban – for threatening to bring a gun to a local retirement community after he was denied volunteer work at the facility. Mark Wingerd, 66, was convicted at trial last month of misdemeanor terroristic threats regarding the March 11 conversation with a volunteer coordinator at Mennonite Home. Wingerd became upset during a series of phone calls regarding a volunteer opportunity at the retirement community. In the final conversation, he told the coordinator he would bring a gun to the facility and shoot anyone who got in his way.

Assistant District Attorney Mari Andracchio said at sentencing Monday that Wingerd has shown zero remorse – prior to his statement just moments before the judge ordered sentence. Wingerd testified at trial that he did not threaten to shoot, according to ADA Andracchio. On Monday, he said his words were “misperceived.” The victim testified at trial that the final phone conversation was the most frightening moment of her life. Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller’s sentence included:

– a ban from Mennonite Home and Woodcrest Villa properties

– a ban from Wingerd possessing firearms – anger management classes

– No contact with the victim or any Mennonite Home staff members who testified.

The threat prompted Mennonite Home to engage a lockdown and led to permanent security measures at their facilities. Manheim Township police Officer Ryan Snyder filed charges.

SOURCE: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office