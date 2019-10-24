× Reports: Phillies have hired former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their new skipper

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have a new manager.

Multiple reports say the team has hired former New York Yankees skipper Joe Giradi to run their dugout.

It's happening! According to a source from @JSalisburyNBCS, the Phillies are hiring Joe Girardi as manager. pic.twitter.com/5q4ChMDzB8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 24, 2019

BREAKING: A source says the #Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager. An announcement could come today. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 24, 2019

An official announcement from the team regarding Girardi’s hiring could come Thursday, sources reported. He will be the 55th manager in team history, replacing Gabe Kapler, who was fired after two playoff-free seasons at the Phillies’ helm.

Girardi was the Yankees’ manager in 2009, when the Bronx Bombers dusted the Phillies in six games in the World Series. That was the last time Philadelphia has appeared in the Fall Classic.

The 55-year-old former catcher won three World Series championships in his playing career with the Yanks. He spent one season as manager of the Florida Marlins and 10 years as the Yankees’ skipper, succeeding former New York manager Joe Torre in 2008. He beat the Phils for his only World Series title as a manager in his second season.

He was fired by the Yankees in 2017, after losing in the American League Championship Series.

Girardi had a 910-710 (.562) record as a manager in New York, and went 78-84 and was voted National League Manager of the Year in his one season at the helm in Florida.