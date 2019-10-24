× Section of U.S. 11 in Cumberland County re-opens after bridge replacement work, PennDOT says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A stretch of U.S. 11 between Stoughstown Road and Big Spring Road reopened Wednesday after more than two months of construction work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The affected area, which was near the North Newton-South Newton Township line in western Cumberland County, had been closed since August 12, while a contractor removed an 82-year-old single-span concrete slab structure over a drainage swale and replaced it with a concrete box culvert, PennDOT said.

The section of U.S. 11, locally known as Ritner Highway, averages more than 2,900 vehicles traveled daily, according to PennDOT.

This work was part of a $1,044,802 contract that was awarded to Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. of Everett Borough, Bedford County, and included the removal of two bridges and replacement with precast concrete box culverts.

The other structure in the contract is the single-span concrete slab that carries Route 174 over the Yellow Breeches Creek just northeast of the Village of Walnut Bottom at the South Newton-Penn Township Line, which may be detoured for up to 85 days starting in spring of 2020, PennDOT said.