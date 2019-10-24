× Teacher at John Harris High School faces child pornography charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A teacher at John Harris High School who turned over his iPhone to authorities after he reported that he was airdropped photos of what appeared to be a naked girl now faces child pornography charges following a search of the device.

Victor Ordonez, a 9th grade U.S. history teacher, told police on September 12 that he was in the classroom earlier that day when he turned on his iPhone Wifi and was then airdropped several photos of depicted child pornography, charging documents say. He claimed that the photos were also airdropped to other faculty members and students; Harrisburg School District wrote in a news release Thursday that it recently received reports from students of pornographic photos being airdropped to their phones.

The 42-year-old Ordonez alerted the school administration and later provided a written consent form to police to seize his iPhone to extract possible evidence from where the photos originated from, according to charging documents.

An agent from the Attorney General’s Office observed the photos on September 13 and while doing so, he saw numerous folders in Ordonez’s filing system labeled as “young naked pics” and “jail bait forums,” charging documents allege.

As a result, authorities obtained a search warrant to analyze the remainder of Ordonez’s iPhone for additional pictures.

A search of Ordonez’s device was completed on September 17, where authorities allegedly found over 300 photos of children engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the stimulation of such act. Four images were also allegedly located of children having indecent contact with adults that depicted child pornography.

Ordonez has been charged with eight counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility, court documents show.

The school district said Ordonez has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted on district grounds or near any students.

According to the school district, police don’t believe the pornography allegedly found in Ordonez’s possession included photos or videos of any of his students.

You can read the full school district news release below: