CENTER STAGE: Witchcraft, infidelity and hysteria still connects today in “The Crucible” at Susquehanna Stage Company

MARIETTA, Pa. - The Tony Award-winning drama "The Crucible" hits the stage, perhaps fittingly so, in the newly acquired church-turned-theatre for Susquehanna Stage Company.

The play, which Miller said himself, is a allegory to McCarthyism of the 1950s as well as loosely based on the Salem Witch Trials. Dripping with history, cast members believe the overarching themes of hysteria, group politics, fear of the unknown and more connect with 2019.

FOX43's Bradon Long visited Susquehanna Stage Company for a preview of the show.

You can see "The Crucible" at Susquehanna Stage Company in Marietta, Lancaster County, Oct. 25th-Nov. 3rd. For ticket information and more, head to their website.