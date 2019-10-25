× Charges waived for man who led police on chase, crashed motorcycle in Newville

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A number of charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence and reckless driving, were waived in court Thursday for a 19-year-old man.

The charges stemmed from an incident on September 1 in which a motorcyclist, later identified as Blade Farner, led police on a chase before crashing.

Around 1:18 a.m., police say an officer observed the motorcycle run a stop sign at Vine Street and South High Street in Newville before making a wide turn and then crossing the double yellow center lines.

The officer attempted to pull the motorcycle over but Farner fled and reached an estimate speed of 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Farner turned onto East Main Street and then went eastbound onto Route 641 before police canceled the pursuit.

The officer trailed behind with lights off and at a normal speed just in case the motorcycle crashed, which occurred on Route 641 when the bike struck a white Mercedes sedan that was backing out of a driveway.

Police also observed an additional parked car that had its windshield smashed from when Farner flew off the motorcycle and hit the windshield.

Farner, who was officers had lay down on the ground and not move due to possible injuries, reportedly told police that he had been drinking alcohol and used marijuana. He was then transported to the hospital.