Clouds stick around, weekend rain chances return

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Cloud cover continues throughout the afternoon, evening and overnight time frames. Because of the cloudy conditions, we stick in the 50s for the majority of the overnight period. The last week of the regular season for high school football will have games in the 50s with dry conditions area-wide, so no weather concerns to play ball tonight. Morning lows do dip into the mid-to-upper 40s in spots ahead of our rain chance beginning late Saturday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Afternoon highs struggle to the low-60s Saturday afternoon. Rain moves in, west-to-east, late in the afternoon and into the evening. However, if rain does fall Saturday late in the day, there will be a brief dry period later in the evening and early Sunday morning. It’s not until after sunrise Sunday that rain is persistent for most of the area. Morning lows near 50-degrees will be the norm. Afternoon highs in the mid-60s will be the norm Sunday afternoon as rain falls into the early evening. A widespread 0.75″ of rain will be the norm, with totals of 1″ or more possible locally. We’re dry by sunset Sunday with slowly improving conditions.

STARTING NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies dominate the first half of the work week next week. Morning lows in the low-50s will be the norm with afternoon highs in the upper-60s Monday thru Wednesday. Halloween Thursday could be rainy with our next storm system, and cooler temperatures. There’s still a lot to be ironed out in terms of timing and more towards the end of the forecast, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer to those Halloween plans.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash