× Columbia Police are searching for missing girl

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Borough Police are searching for a missing girl who they believe ran away from home this week.

Hailey Bostic was last seen on Monday, when she left Columbia High School. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes. She has blonde hair dyed red, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735.