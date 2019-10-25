× Columbia Police investigating dog attack that occurred Wednesday

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Borough Police are investigating the report of a dog attack that occurred Wednesday morning on the 400 block of Walnut Street.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. The victim reported she was walking her dog, a seven-pound Toy Fox Terrier, when she encountered a white man of about 60 years of age, who was walking his two dogs unleashed.

The dogs, both huskies, saw the victim’s dog, ran across the street, and attacked it, the victim reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (717) 684-7735.